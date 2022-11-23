SBS News In Depth

SBS has been at the heart of Australian football since it started

Legendary SBS football broadcaster Les Murray in 2009 Source: SBS News / HO/AP

Published 24 November 2022 at 8:32am
By Peter Theodosiou, Allan Lee
Presented by Allan Lee
SBS and football is a pairing that began over the radio waves almost 50 years ago, and one that became closely aligned with acceptance and respect for new migrants, according to journalists who were there at the beginning. It was in the 70s and 80s that SBS, as a multicultural broadcaster, took the decision to use football to celebrate the newly arrived communities in Australia through their love of the game.

