SBS News in Easy English 10 August 2023

The federal government has given up plans for a nuclear waste dump in the countryside in South Australia.





This comes after a court decision blocking its construction.





The waste facility was supposed to be built on land at Napandee near the town of Kimba in the Eyre Peninsula by the previous coalition government in 2021.





The decision was challenged in the Federal Court by traditional owners, the Barngarla people, who said the decision was made without them being consulted.





The court ruled in July the facility could not be built.





Resources Minister Madeleine King told federal parliament the government would look for a new location for the nuclear waste storage.





"I am deeply sorry for the uncertainty that this process has created for the Kimba community, for my own department for the Australian Radioactive Waste agency workers and for the workers involved in the project at Napandee. I also acknowledge the profound distress this has cause the Barngarla people and I am sorry for that too."







Malaysia has become the second country to suspend live cattle exports from Australia due to fears of a lumpy skin disease outbreak.





Last week, Indonesia paused exports from four Australian cattle producers until they could make more tests on animals.





This was done after a small number of exported cattle were detected with the disease.





Australia maintains it does not have any case of the highly infectious disease.





It could cost 7 billion dollars to the economy if detected.





Nationals leader David Littleproud said he was confident Australia did not have any cases of the disease and animals had instead caught it in Indonesia.







An anti-logging protest by Traditional owners near Coffs Harbour, in New South Wales, is entering its second week.





The Gumbaynggirr people say the area being logged in the Newry State Forest contains sacred sites and the forest has also been set aside as a future National Park, designed to protect the Koala.





Uncle Micklo Jarrett says the area being logged is meant to help protect the endangered species.





"There was no consultation in the first place. There was no consent given in the first place. It's crazy, these people who are chopping down these trees, and these koalas who are part of our family and totems are on the verge of being extinct"





The koala project is backed by the National Parks Association with the New South Wales Environmental Protection Authority.





The Forestry Corporation says around 70 per cent of the area will not be harvested, including trees that are preferred by koalas for feed and habitat.







Workers in Australia's Pacific labour scheme will be given extra benefits as part of an attempt to strengthen ties with the region.





New laws introduced to parliament will see those in Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme be able to gain financial support to attend university, along with other government benefits, such as Youth Allowance.





Families participating in the scheme will also have access to family tax benefits and childcare subsidies as part of the new measures.



