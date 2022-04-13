SBS News in Easy English 13 April 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Amy Hall.

Advertisement

Federal Labor has announced a $135 million plan to open 50 urgent care clinics across Australia if it wins government.

The clinics will be bulk-billed and based at G-P surgeries and community health centres nationwide.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says they will help to reduce wait times for those needing care.

"We do need to have practical measures that strengthen Medicare, that take pressure off emergency departments and that is what our announcement today will do - 50 urgent care clinics around the country in every state and territory."

The federal government says it will spend $250 million to strengthen Australia's domestic fuel supply.

The grant will be split between two oil refineries in Brisbane and Geelong, and used for major upgrades.

But Smart Energy Council Chief Executive John Grimes says it won't solve Australia's fuel security crisis.

"Funding for a short term solution is fine. But the long term solution to this - it's a structural problem, we need to remove our dependence on foreign petrol and diesel. And we need to become more self-sufficient in the fuel that we create."

Former Queensland Coalition MP George Christensen is no longer retiring from federal politics, announcing he's running as a One Nation candidate this election.

Mr Christensen resigned from the Liberal National Party earlier this week, saying his beliefs don't match the party's stance on vaccine mandates and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

He will be third on One Nation's Senate ticket in Queensland, a position considered to be unwinnable.

Community organisations are questioning why the federal government won't provide support groups with a list of people arriving into Australia who are escaping the conflict in Ukraine.

The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations has set up a database for people to register for support once they arrive, after finding a gap in the system and a lack of direct government help.

Liana Slipetsky from the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria says while the government has been fast with tourist visas, new arrivals are still struggling to find housing and work.

She says the government needs to speed up access to humanitarian visas.

"They have no access to Centrelink, Medicare, they do not have the right to work and this has created a little bit of a flow-on effect."

And three former Collingwood AFL players have cut ties with their ex-club, following the release of a report into allegations of racism.

The 'Do Better' report was published last January, featuring a strategy to address past acts of racism at the Magpies.

Heritier Lumumba today released a statement saying he and two other ex-players have stopped communications with the club.

He claims Collingwood's lack of action shows it has no intention of acting in good faith to ensure a positive outcome for past players.

I'm Amy Hall. This is SBS News in Easy English.