SBS News in Easy English 13 April 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Australia's unemployment rate remains steady at 3.5 per cent.





New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that in March around 53,000 Australians found a job.





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has called on the Prime Minister to take action to protect the citizens of Alice Springs against crime in the area.





He's asked for the deployment of the Australian Federal Police, stating that the local forces are unable to deal with the situation.





"Somebody's going to be killed here. And somebody was killed here in 2021, somebody has obviously lost their life, equally tragically in Darwin. But we're going to see further tragedy here. And unless the Prime Minister steps in and restores law and order, that can only be done by supplementing the efforts of the Northern Territory police with the Australian Federal Police."





Wesley Mission will close its remaining three Sydney aged care homes, citing problems with staffing, costs and national changes being rolled out for the sector.





The decision will affect nearly 200 people living in its facilities at Sylvania, Carlingford and Narrabeen.





The decision comes after the closure of its Wesley Tebbutt facility at Dundas last year.





Superintendent Stu Cameron says there are several factors behind what he says is a "difficult decision".





The New South Wales Ministry of Health is urging people to get vaccinated for tetanus after three recent cases in the state, including one death, that was the first in 30 years.





Director of Communicable Diseases Christine Selvey says older Australians in particular should ensure they are up to date with their tetanus vaccination.





She says vaccination is the best protection against the rare but potentially fatal disease.





The bacterial infection mostly occurs in older people, usually women, whose vaccination has lapsed.





The organisers of the Vinnies C-E-O Sleepout say they hope the event will help raise funds for the rapidly increasing number of homeless people in the country, while also getting business leaders involved.





The event is being held at Sydney's Martin Place with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns expected to make an appearance.





St Vincent de Paul N-S-W Chief Executive Yolanda Saiz says housing shortages and high rental costs are making the homeless problem even worse.





"For us, it's a really important event. The critical funds that are raised go directly back into providing services that support people who are homeless and also it allows us to connect with business and community leaders who can advocate on the issue."





The event is scheduled to take place on the 22nd of June, which is the longest night of the year in Australia.





Debt collection for welfare payments will no longer be outsourced, with all outstanding debts to be transferred in-house in the coming months.





Contracts with debt collection agents ARL Collect, Milton Graham and Probe Operations will expire at the end of the financial year and will not be renewed.





NDIS Minister Bill Shorten said the move was to ensure the illegal robodebt collection scheme never happens again.



