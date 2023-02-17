SBS News in Easy English 17 February 2023

A heatwave is expected to grip large parts of the nation today with five Australian states on high alert.





Warnings, including major fire warnings, have been issued for parts of New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.





Residential and industrial properties have already been lost in South Australia, after a fire blazed through Port Lincoln.





A top of just 25 degrees Celsius is expected there today, but people are being urged to stay indoors as hazardous smoke is still affecting the area.





Total fire bans are in place across central and north central Victoria, with temperatures expected to hit 38 degrees in Melbourne and up to 42 degrees in Mildura.





Scorching temperatures are also expected for New South Wales, with the state likely to see one of its hottest days of summer yet.





United States President Joe Biden says it is unlikely that the last three objects shot down by U-S fighter jets are connected to China's spy balloon program.





The U-S shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon, along with other unidentified objects in recent weeks.





President Biden says the aerial objects were most likely connected to private companies.





Former national security advisor to Donald Trump, John Bolton, has told the Nine Network there's no possible way to give a definitive answer at this point.





"We don't know what these last three objects were. They could be completely benign, or maybe not. But I think the administration has tried for some two weeks now to put the best spin on all of this. And all I'm going to say because I was briefed by the intelligence community yesterday, so I've got to be on my Ps and Qs (careful) here; there's still a lot we don't know. There's a lot we don't know."





Mr Biden said new protocols on the handling of any future unidentified objects will be introduced, including updated rules and regulations for launching and maintaining unmanned objects above the United States.





He say the U-S acted from an abundance of caution and he will not apologise to China, but is not looking for conflict and plans to speak to President Xi in the future.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says he will support a ban of *gay conversion therapy, during the next term of parliament, regardless of who is in power.





He said when the parliament returns, his government will provide "in-principle" support for legislation that brings an end to any harmful practices.





It comes as the federal government confirmed it's working to support an Australian in Somalia who was allegedly smuggled there on a false passport for gay conversion therapy.





Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham asked the Department of Foreign Affairs about the case at a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.





Consular operations assistant secretary Ian Gerard confirmed the government was providing consular assistance to an Australian in Somalia.





"Has the department been in a position to take any action to assist this individual?".





Gerard: "I can confirm the department is providing consular assistance to an Australian in Somalia. The Australian High Commission in Nairobi continues to support that Australian and monitor his welfare."





The Queensland and federal governments have announced a landmark seven-billion-dollar funding deal for the venues of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.





The re-build of the Gabba stadium will be solely funded by the Queensland government, while the federal government will create a new 17,000-seat Brisbane Live arena at Roma Street.





Around two-billion-dollars has been set aside to upgrade existing venues and build smaller facilities.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk [[palla-shay]] say the event will create a lasting legacy for the country, create jobs and economic return.





"I think this is a very exciting day. As people get closer and closer to 2032 the level of excitement will go up, and it will be a great Games but a great legacy as well."





Palaszczuk: "This is about a legacy. And this is going to set this state up for decades and decades to come."





