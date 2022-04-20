SBS News in Easy English 20 April 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Amy Hall.

Advertisement

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says Australia's aged care sector is in crisis.

Thousands of aged care workers in Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia have voted in favour of strike action over low pay and under-staffing, which Labor says it supports.

Mr Albanese says his party's five-point plan to overhaul the system includes pay rises for staff, based on royal commission recommendations.

He says workers in the sector are despairing.

"This is tough work. It’s physically demanding. They have people living in their own soil, unable to be changed for days. There is a crisis in this country. This what is this election is about."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit back at criticism that his government has mismanaged foreign relations in the Pacific after the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with China.

Labor has described the pact as the worst Australian foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War Two.

But Mr Morrison says Australia can't tell Pacific leaders what they can and can't do.

He says he's been taking strong action against China trying to interfere in the region.

"I mean I was the one who stood up and called out China on the pandemic. I was the one who called out their interference, I was the one who did all of this and I was the one criticised for it, including by the Labor party."

Victoria will ease most COVID-19 restrictions from midnight on Friday.

Masks will no longer be required in primary schools, early childhood centres, retail or at events of any size.

The vaccine mandate will also end for venues, as will the requirement for staff and patrons to check-in using the Services Vic app.

Health Minister Martin Foley says household contacts of people with the virus will no longer have to isolate for seven days, as long as they wear a mask indoors and avoid sensitive settings.

"They will also need to carry out five rapid antigen tests over the course of the seven days that they previously would have been in isolation."

New South Wales is also removing the seven-day isolation period for household contacts.

They will have to do daily rapid antigen tests, wear masks indoors, and avoid high-risk environments like hospitals and aged care centres.

They also must tell their employer they're a close contact and work from home where possible.

And Guide Dogs Victoria is investigating its chief executive's endorsement of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in flyers distributed across his Melbourne electorate.

Karen Hayes appears on the promotional material, holding a puppy, backing Mr Frydenberg as the member for Kooyong.

Guide Dogs Victoria says it's aware of the political material and understands concerns raised by members of the community and supporters about it.

It says it is committed to its work as a charitable apolitical organisation.

I'm Amy Hall. This is SBS News in Easy English.