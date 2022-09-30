SBS News in Easy English 30 September 2022

National Cabinet has decided to scrap mandatory isolation for people infected with COVID-19 after getting advice that community transmission in Australia is very low.







The five-day isolation requirement will end from October 14 but financial support will be provided for people who work in high risk settings like aged care so they can isolate, if needed.









Support payments for people in all other sectors will also end.









Advertisement

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says his advice to government recognises that there are very low rates of community transmission and high vaccination rates in Australia.









"It does not in any way suggest that the pandemic is finished. We will, almost certainly see future peaks of the virus into the future as we have seen earlier this year. However, at the moment, we have very low rates of both cases, hospitalisations, intensive care admissions, aged care outbreaks and various other measures that we've been following very closely in our weekly open report."









Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says decisions have to be made based on changing advice and changing circumstances.









"There's not a role for government in running every bit of peoples lives forever and that is my firm position, this isn't an ideological thing, this is a practical outcome that was agreed across the board."









The Australian Federal Police says it's partnering with state and federal counterparts in an operation to protect more than 10,000 people who are victims of the Optus data leak.









Assistant Commissioner for Cyber Command Justine Gough says Operation Guardian is aimed and providing as much protection as possible while the investigation continues.









"Customers affected by the breach will receive multi-jurisdictional and multi-layered protection from identity crime and financial fraud. The 10,000 individuals who potentially had 100 points of identification released online will be prioritised."









The Australian War Memorial has announced plans to expand its depiction of the nation's Frontier Wars.









Former Coalition minister Brendan Nelson is the Chair of the Memorial.









"The Council has made the decision that we will have a much broader, much deeper depiction and presentation of the violence committed against Aboriginal people, initially by British then by pastoralists, then by police, and by Aboriginal militia."









Indigenous filmmaker Rachel Perkins has welcomed the news, saying a broader depiction of the Frontier Wars will help everyone to properly reflect upon and understand our history.









She says students are generally not taught the truth in school.









"So it's just been sort of white-washed out of our history. But the records and oral testimonies that exist in archives all around the country tell a story of frontier conflict that happened when Europeans arrived in Sydney and then spread across the continent. And everywhere that the expansion of settlement went, Aboriginal people - whose land it was - would resist the occupation of their land."









The United Nations has condemned Russia's plans to annex four territories of Ukraine.









Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be included into Russia at a formal Kremlin ceremony expected to be attended by President Vladimir Putin.









But UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the annexations are illegitimate under international law.









"In this moment of peril I must underscore my duty as Secretary-General to uphold the Charter of the United Nations. The UN Charter is clear. Any annexation of a state territory by another state resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the UN Charter, and international law."







