SBS News in Easy English 31 August 2022

A new centre funded by the biggest ever donation to Australian medical research will be set up in Melbourne to make the world better prepared for future pandemics.





Canadian philanthropist and businessman Geoffrey Cumming will donate 250 million dollars to Melbourne University to establish the centre





Mr Cumming says the aim is to minimise the impact of future pandemics.





"What we want to do is see the best science in the world specifically related to pandemics. We are trying to promote protection for Australia, for the world though."





State leaders will push to have the COVID-19 isolation time reduced from seven to five days when they meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this afternoon.





National Cabinet will also discuss the future of pandemic leave payments, which are due to end next month.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wants them to continue.





Train commuters in New South Wales are facing more disruptions due to ongoing industrial action.





Rail workers are refusing to operate foreign-built trains, which make up about 70 per cent of the fleet, as part of a month of industrial action.





And bus drivers are also off the job in Sydney's inner west as part of a separate dispute.





Rail, Tram and Bus Union state secretary Alex Claassens says workers have had enough.





"At which point does the New South Wales public realise the problem is not with the workers, the problem is with the politicians, the ruling class people that think they're better than us."





Convicted murderer Chris Dawson has arrived at Silverwater Prison in Sydney after being convicted of murdering his wife Lynette Dawson more than 40 years ago.





The former teacher and rugby league player was found guilty in a judge-only trial by Justice Ian Harrison before being detained at Surry Hills police station last night.





It's still unclear when he will face sentencing.





A leader in Queensland's agriculture industry has been remembered as a larger-than-life character with a generous heart after he was killed in a light plane crash alongside his 20-year-old son and the pilot.





The four-seat Cessna crashed earlier this week in dense bushland near Fernvale while traveling to Archerfield Airport, in southern Brisbane, from Dalby on the Darling Downs.





In a Facebook post, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said that like many friends of Tom Strachan and his son Noah, his family was devastated by the loss, calling him a larger-than-life character, with a generous heart.





The United States says it's taking new actions to combat the monkeypox outbreak by providing additional vaccines to states holding events with large groups of LGBTQI+ individuals coming together.





The states include Louisiana, Georgia, and California, which will host upcoming gay pride events.





The White House Monkeypox Response Coordinator is Bob Fenton.





"Because we know every shot matters and we're not going to stop until we can reach at the highest risk of contracting monkeypox with the information and vaccines they need to protect themselves."



