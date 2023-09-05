SBS On the Money: Alan Joyce quits early + RBA holds rates

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Alan Joyce has brought forward his resignation as CEO of Qantas two months early as the airline seeks a circuit breaker from a falling share price amid a hit to its reputation. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Tony Sycamore from IG Markets for more. Plus, HSBC's Paul Bloxham goes through the RBA's latest interest rate decision as Governor Philip Lowe prepares to step down and the day on the markets with Matt Sherwood from Perpetual.
