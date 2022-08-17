SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Jason Pellegrino, Domain - plus, real wages fall

Published 17 August 2022 at 6:05pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Domain says it is seeing rising 'for sale' listings while those with environmental credentials are holding their value. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CEO Jason Pellegrino to find our more about the current state of the housing market including why he's paying some staff nearly 10% more; plus Besa Deda from St.George Bank walks through the latest wages data which highlighted a continuing decline in real wages; and a wrap of the market with Jun Bei Liu from Tribeca Investment Partners.

