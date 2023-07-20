Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money CEO SERIES: Peter Gray, ZIP COO & Australia's jobs market defies economic slowdown
Source: SBS News
We begin our seasonal CEO Series with Peter Gray, ZIP Chief Operating Officer, who speaks with SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves about the group's latest financial results, economic outlook and upcoming legislation. Plus, Matt Cowgill from SEEK goes through the June labour force report which shows unemployment remains at 3.5%, while Elizabeth Tian from Citi explains the market reaction.
