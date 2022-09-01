SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Home prices fall the most in almost 40 years

Published 1 September 2022 at 5:13pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Rising interest rates, poor affordability and a switch from spending on goods to services have contributed to a 1.6 per cent decline in monthly home prices, the most since 1983. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Tim Lawless, CoreLogic's Head of Research to find out more, including which cities had the biggest falls and advice for sellers, plus the day on the markets with Evan Lucas from InvestSMART.

