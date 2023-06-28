Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Inflation eases more than expected in May so what does that mean for interest rates?
Australia's monthly inflation indicator spectacularly fell from 6.8% to 5.6% in May. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Chief Economist David Robertson to find out if it will mean a pause in official interest rate rises, plus Hebe Chen from IG Markets goes through the sharemarket reaction.
