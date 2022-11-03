SBS On the Money: Markets tank as US lifts rates to 14 year high

The US Federal Reserve has lifted official interest rates and indicated more to come stoking fears of a recession. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Mark Gardner from Maqro Capital for more, plus hear from Woolowrths CEO Brad Banducci about the Christmas party essential which may be in short supply this season.

By Ricardo Goncalves Source : SBS News

