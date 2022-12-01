SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: US rates to rise less aggressively

Published 1 December 2022 at 5:44pm
Presented by Ricardo Goncalves
Global markets have rallied as the US Federal Reserve Chair signalled a less aggressive interest rates hiking path may be upon investors, so SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Geddes, Angus from Fat Prophets to find out more; plus property prices fall for an eighth straight month as CoreLogic's Tim Lawless explains what will drive home values in 2023.

