Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Scientists to spend two weeks assessing health of Southern Ocean
Supplied undated image obtained Friday, March 20, 2015 of the CSIRO ship RV Investigator. The Australian science agency's new research vessel is preparing to embark on her maiden expert voyage, carrying world-leading technology to the Southern Ocean to conduct climate change observations. (AAP Image/University of Tasmania) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
Journeys into the Southern Ocean are rare this time of year, as rough conditions make seafaring difficult. But in a world-first trip, a decade in the making, a group of international experts has set-off to do just that.
Share