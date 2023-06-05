Scientists to spend two weeks assessing health of Southern Ocean

CSIRO RV INVESTIGATOR MAIDEN VOYAGE

Supplied undated image obtained Friday, March 20, 2015 of the CSIRO ship RV Investigator. The Australian science agency's new research vessel is preparing to embark on her maiden expert voyage, carrying world-leading technology to the Southern Ocean to conduct climate change observations. (AAP Image/University of Tasmania) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Journeys into the Southern Ocean are rare this time of year, as rough conditions make seafaring difficult. But in a world-first trip, a decade in the making, a group of international experts has set-off to do just that.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SABAI ISLAND TORRES STRAIT

Climate case hearings underway in the Torres Strait

Australia Daily Life

Regulator calls out sky-high airfares and unreliable service

ANDREW GILES PRESSER

Harsh penalties for businesses that exploit migrant workers

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told SBS Pashto the militant group might allow Australian investigators into Afghanistan (SBS).jpg

Taliban invites Australian war crimes investigators into Afghanistan