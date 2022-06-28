Search for survivors continues after Russian attack on mall in Kremenchuk

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Search for survivors continues after Russian attack on mall in KremenchukPlay00:53SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (821.25 KB)Published 29 June 2022 at 7:14amBy Essam Al-GhalibSource: SBS News Search for survivors continues after Russian attack on mall in KremenchukPublished 29 June 2022 at 7:14amBy Essam Al-GhalibSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesThree arrested after discovery of dozens of bodies in Texas lorrySydney climate protestors say they will not stop despite 12 arrests Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Malaysia for talksGhislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison