Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Senate vote triggers Voice referendum within the next six months
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media after the passing of the Voice to Parliament legislation at a press conference at Parliament House, in Canberra, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Australia will hold a referendum on an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament in the next six months after the legislation enabling it passed the Federal Parliament. While it passed the Senate with an absolute majority, those who opposed it made their voice heard.
Share