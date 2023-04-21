Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Should our children be allowed to be employed for longer
Times have changed since Australian children were expected to pan for gold in the 19th century Source: Getty / Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group
A US state has proposed the relaxation of child labour laws to increase work hours for children in a bid to address worker shortages. Australian labour laws are different across states, but there has calls for a unification of laws and a strengthening of the minimum wage convention.
Share