Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Signs Ukraine's counter-offensive drawing near
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (L) poses with King Willem-Alexander during his official visit at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague on May 4, 2023. (Photo by Remko de Waal / POOL / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by REMKO DE WAAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / REMKO DE WAAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
There are signs Ukraine is getting closer to launching its much anticipated counter-offensive. It comes as Russia's private mercenary army have announced they are withdrawing from the eastern front of Bakhmut.
Share