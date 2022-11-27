Socceroos press conference after World Cup win over Tunisia

Australian head coach Graham Arnold celebrates after the team won the FIFA World Cup match against Tunisia. Source: EPA / Abir Sultan
Published 27 November 2022 at 5:42pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Australia national team head coach Graham Arnold speaks to the media after the FIFA World Cup victory against Tunisia, Australia's third ever win in the history of the tournament. Listen to the entire press conference here:
