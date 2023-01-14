SBS News In Depth

Some of Australia's most inspiring individuals will be in Canberra for the Australian of the Year Awards

President of Turbans 4 Australia, Amar Singh

Local Hero category nominee Amar Singh Australian of the Year Awards Source: SBS News

Published 14 January 2023 at 12:29pm
Presented by Tys Occhiuzzi
One of the nominees for the Local Hero category is Amar Singh and his message ahead of the awards is for migrants to be given greater opportunities.

