State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne, Saturday, June, 25, 2016. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / TRACEY NEARMY/AAPIMAGE
Published 5 January 2023 at 5:32pm, updated 6 January 2023 at 7:57am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
The New South Wales and Victorian premiers are hoping Medicare reform will be top of the agenda at the upcoming national cabinet meeting on February 1. There are calls from the premiers and peak health bodies to overhaul Medicare and make doctor appointments more affordable and accessible.
Published 5 January 2023 at 5:32pm, updated 6 January 2023 at 7:57am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share