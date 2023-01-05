SBS News In Depth

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

Published 5 January 2023 at 5:32pm, updated 6 January 2023 at 7:57am
By Catriona Stirrat
The New South Wales and Victorian premiers are hoping Medicare reform will be top of the agenda at the upcoming national cabinet meeting on February 1. There are calls from the premiers and peak health bodies to overhaul Medicare and make doctor appointments more affordable and accessible.

