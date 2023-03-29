Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt

Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt.

Australia's toddler food products are falling behind international nutritional standards. Research by the Cancer Council Victoria has found two thirds of baby and toddler food products fail to meet the World Health Organisation's recommendations, with key concerns around added sugars and high levels of sodium.

