Submarine sabotage suspected on Russian pipelines

DENMARK NORD STREAM 2 LEAK

A gas leak of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline off Bornholm, Denmark, Baltic Sea Source: AAP / Danish Defence Command / HANDOUT/EPA

Published 28 September 2022 at 2:48pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
European leaders say sabotage is the most likely cause of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. EU Chief Ursula Von der Leyen has threatened the "strongest possible response" to any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure.

