Sweden's Loreen has won Eurovision for a second time

Sweden entrant Loreen with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023.. See PA story SHOWBIZ Eurovision. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire Credit: Aaron Chown/PA/Alamy

Swedish singer Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad “Tattoo". And while Australia's Voyager did not take out the top spot, they did finish in the top 10.

