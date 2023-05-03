Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Tasmania finally scores an AFL spot
(L-R centre) Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles during an AFL press conference at North Hobart Oval in Hobart Source: AAP / LOIC LE GUILLY/AAPIMAGE
It's an announcement that's been decades in the making: the AFL says Tasmania will receive the 19th licence to join the competition. The move has been pitched by the state government as a major economic investment but the costs have divided Tasmanians.
