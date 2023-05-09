Telecommunications industry report - problems persist

A mobile phone

A mobile phone Source: AAP / Yui Mok/PA/Alamy

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman's latest report suggests problems with technical faults and patchy internet connections are persisting across Australia. While overall complaints are down on last year, issues with internet service and quality have still increased. And allegations of misleading conduct by mobile phone companies have jumped.

