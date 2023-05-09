Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Telecommunications industry report - problems persist
A mobile phone Source: AAP / Yui Mok/PA/Alamy
The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman's latest report suggests problems with technical faults and patchy internet connections are persisting across Australia. While overall complaints are down on last year, issues with internet service and quality have still increased. And allegations of misleading conduct by mobile phone companies have jumped.
