The desperate situation at an orphanage in Sudan

Children being evacuated out of Khartoum (AP).jpg

Children being evacuated out of Khartoum Source: AP

Aid workers have rescued nearly 300 children from an orphanage in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, after at least 71 children died since fighting broke out in April - but they face grim conditions in the orphanage where they are now staying. SBS's Tys Occhiuzzi spoke to William Carter from the Norwegian Refugee Council, who is in Wad Madani

