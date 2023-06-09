Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The desperate situation at an orphanage in Sudan
Children being evacuated out of Khartoum Source: AP
Aid workers have rescued nearly 300 children from an orphanage in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, after at least 71 children died since fighting broke out in April - but they face grim conditions in the orphanage where they are now staying. SBS's Tys Occhiuzzi spoke to William Carter from the Norwegian Refugee Council, who is in Wad Madani
