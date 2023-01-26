The first and the most recent Australians add their views to debate on Australia's path to the future

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 CANBERRA

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with new Australian citizens during the National Australia Day Flag Raising and Citizenship Ceremony in Canberra, Thursday, January 26, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australia Day in Canberra has seen a continuation of the debate about the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament. And 235 years on from the arrival of the British, differing perspectives can be found not only on different sides of politics, but in different parts of Australia's communities.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts
Share

Latest podcast episodes

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 SYDNEY

People gather around Australia to reflect on what January 26 means to them

epaselect BELGIUM EU PROTEST

Ukraine supporters want to see more tanks

Protesters holding placards and candles campaign to protect asylum seeking children

UK government under pressure to protect asylum seeker children

Salang Pass in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is battered by its coldest winter in over a decade