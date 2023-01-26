Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The first and the most recent Australians add their views to debate on Australia's path to the future
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with new Australian citizens during the National Australia Day Flag Raising and Citizenship Ceremony in Canberra, Thursday, January 26, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Australia Day in Canberra has seen a continuation of the debate about the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament. And 235 years on from the arrival of the British, differing perspectives can be found not only on different sides of politics, but in different parts of Australia's communities.
Share