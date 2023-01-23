Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The NBL launches Pride Round to champion inclusion and diversity
South East Melbourne Phoenix players Mitch Creek, Ryan Broekhoff and Owen Foxwell help launch the NBL Pride Round. (Supplied by NBL)
Australia's premier basketball competition the NBL celebrates inclusion and diversity with the announcement of the inaugural Champion Pride Round in Round 17. The initiative aims to promote and celebrate the LGBTIQ+ community, while showcasing basketball as a sport striving to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all fans, athletes and staff.
