The NBL launches Pride Round to champion inclusion and diversity

South East Melbourne Phoenix players Mitch Creek, Ryan Broekhoff and Owen Foxwell help launch the NBL Pride Round. (Supplied by NBL).jpg

South East Melbourne Phoenix players Mitch Creek, Ryan Broekhoff and Owen Foxwell help launch the NBL Pride Round. (Supplied by NBL)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australia's premier basketball competition the NBL celebrates inclusion and diversity with the announcement of the inaugural Champion Pride Round in Round 17. The initiative aims to promote and celebrate the LGBTIQ+ community, while showcasing basketball as a sport striving to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all fans, athletes and staff.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
Share

Latest podcast episodes

'Hero rats' are detecting tuberculosis in humans (AP).jpg

Hero rats could help detect tuberculosis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and former British PM Boris Johnson talk during their meeting in Kyiv

France, Germany confirm support for Ukraine, Boris Johnson pays a visit

Kamala Harris delivers remarks to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade in Tallahassee, Florida

White House determined to restore abortion rights across the US

Victoria's Creative Industries Minister Steve Dimopoulos wearing a rainbow scarf

Victorian Pride event for LGBTIQ+ people marks milestone