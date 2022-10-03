The too hard basket

The Too Hard Basket - Domestic violence and children

What is the impact of exposure to domestic violence on children

Published 4 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Brooke Young
In this episode of the Too Hard Basket series, we dive into the taboo topic of domestic violence and its impact on children's development. How can an exposure to domestic or family violence in the home impact a child's ability to learn and build positive relationships? And what needs to be done to make meaningful change?

If you or anyone you know needs support call 1800-RESPECT. Children can also reach out to the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.
