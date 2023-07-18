The 'yes' and 'no' campaigns unveil their cases on Voice to Parliament referendum

Aboriginal flag

The Yes and No camps have submitted their cases on the Voice to Parliament referendum (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In coming months, every Australian household will receive two pamphlets in their letterbox laying out both cases in the Voice to Parliament Referendum. The Australian Electoral Commission will send out more than 12-million pamphlets laying out the Yes and No cases, which will eventually be translated in to 55 languages.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A PET brain scan

Drug slows progression of early Alzheimer's

US warship in harbour

USS Canberra arrives in Sydney for historic commissioning

Cheng Lei wearing a green dress standing outside.

Cheng Lei's "nightmare" detention in China approaching three years and still no verdict

Flags

Victoria cancels hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games