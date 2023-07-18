Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The 'yes' and 'no' campaigns unveil their cases on Voice to Parliament referendum
The Yes and No camps have submitted their cases on the Voice to Parliament referendum (AAP) Source: AAP
In coming months, every Australian household will receive two pamphlets in their letterbox laying out both cases in the Voice to Parliament Referendum. The Australian Electoral Commission will send out more than 12-million pamphlets laying out the Yes and No cases, which will eventually be translated in to 55 languages.
Share