Think tank wants Australia to turn off the gas
FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove on Jan. 11, 2006. The Republican-controlled House is taking up legislation that GOP lawmakers say would protect gas stoves from over-zealous government regulators. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File) Source: AAP / Thomas Kienzle/AP
A new report has found Australia needs to stop using gas if it has any hope of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The report by the Grattan Institute says the fossil fuel must be replaced in homes and industry. It suggests that making the switch to electric energy will ultimately be cheaper and better for health.
