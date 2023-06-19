Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Titanic tourism submersible missing - major search underway
The Polar Prince ship is part of the search operation for the missing submersible Source: AAP / DARRYL DYCK/AP
A submarine on a tourism expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic deep below the surface of the north Atlantic has gone missing. Oceangate Expeditions, the private company that operates the vessel, says it's "mobilizing all options" to rescue those on board the vessel.
Share