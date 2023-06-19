Titanic tourism submersible missing - major search underway

The Polar Prince ship is part of the search operation for the missing submersible

The Polar Prince ship is part of the search operation for the missing submersible Source: AAP / DARRYL DYCK/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A submarine on a tourism expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic deep below the surface of the north Atlantic has gone missing. Oceangate Expeditions, the private company that operates the vessel, says it's "mobilizing all options" to rescue those on board the vessel.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Britain Politics Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson sanctioned after committee finds him guilty of lying

Former United Nations HIV Program Specialist Dr Mohammad Zubair Harooni (Supplied).jpg

Report finds one in four permanent skilled migrants working below their skill level

Congress Gas Stoves

Think tank wants Australia to turn off the gas

Pharmacist Nick Logan and one of his staff at his Artarmon chemist (SBS).jpg

Pharmacy Guild steps up campaign against prescription changes