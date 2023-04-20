Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Trading off the harms: is Pacific deep sea mining key to a green future?
Teenagers jump into the ocean at Avatiu Harbour, Rarotonga Source: SBS News / Lucy Murray
The race for critical minerals to power a green energy transition has led resource companies to the sea floor. Large deposits in the Pacific Ocean mean it could be the site of the next big mining boom. But scientists say mining the deep sea could have a catastrophic global impact on the environment.
Share