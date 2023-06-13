Tributes paid to Hunter Valley bus crash victims

Bus driver Brett Button leaves the Cessnock Police Station

Bus driver Brett Button leaves the Cessnock Police Station Source: AAP / LUKE COSTIN

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Brett Button - the bus driver involved in a crash which killed ten people after a wedding on Sunday - is tonight out on bail. He is facing 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - and negligent driving. Tributes have been paid to the victims - of the worst bus accident in nearly 30 years.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Former PM Scott Morrison denies misleading Parliament

Gallagher, Morrison deny misleading Parliament over Higgins allegations

OTM - Pensions, Personal finance, Superannuation (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Superannuation funds to offer financial advice & global markets rise

Could America's smokey summer be a foretaste of El Niño in Australia

Why air quality should be high on our health agenda

Vladimir Putin hands out awards to soldiers said to have been wounded in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces are making progress