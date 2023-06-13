Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Tributes paid to Hunter Valley bus crash victims
Bus driver Brett Button leaves the Cessnock Police Station Source: AAP / LUKE COSTIN
Brett Button - the bus driver involved in a crash which killed ten people after a wedding on Sunday - is tonight out on bail. He is facing 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - and negligent driving. Tributes have been paid to the victims - of the worst bus accident in nearly 30 years.
