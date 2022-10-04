SBS News In Depth

Tu Le headlines Most Influential Asian Australian Awards ceremony

Local lawyer Tu Le.

Taking home top recognition in the 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian Australian Awards is Vietnamese-Australian lawyer, Tu Le. Source: Supplied

Published 5 October 2022 at 6:55am
By Catriona Stirrat, Kath Landers
Source: SBS News

An award ceremony has honoured a series of Asian-Australians for their significant contribution to society. The recognition hopes to help break down systemic barriers that disadvantage Asian-Australians from obtaining leadership roles. The bamboo ceiling is a term used to describe workplace discrimination limiting Asian Australians.

