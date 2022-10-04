Tu Le headlines Most Influential Asian Australian Awards ceremony

Taking home top recognition in the 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian Australian Awards is Vietnamese-Australian lawyer, Tu Le. Source: Supplied
Published 5 October 2022 at 6:55am
By Catriona Stirrat, Kath Landers
Source: SBS News
An award ceremony has honoured a series of Asian-Australians for their significant contribution to society. The recognition hopes to help break down systemic barriers that disadvantage Asian-Australians from obtaining leadership roles. The bamboo ceiling is a term used to describe workplace discrimination limiting Asian Australians.
