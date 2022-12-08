SBS News In Depth

Turbulent times ahead for tech firms

Twitter has hit troubled times since it was taken over by Elon Musk

Twitter has hit troubled times since it was taken over by Elon Musk

Published 8 December 2022 at 3:42pm
By Ed Butler
Some tech firms are facing plummeting stock prices, and mass lay-offs. It's partly down to falling advertising revenue. Concerns over the micro-blogging site Twitter - recently bought by billionaire Elon Musk - are at the forefront of many industry observers' minds

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service
