Turkiye appears headed for run-off election

Supporters waves flags as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivers a speech in Ankara, Türkiye

Supporters waves flags as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivers a speech in Ankara, Türkiye

A run-off presidential election appears inevitable later this month after the parties of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu fail to secure more than 50 per cent of the vote. The election - one of the most consequential in Turkiye's history - could see the end of Mr Erdogan's two-decade rule.

