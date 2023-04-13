Ukraine condemns video apparently showing soldier beheaded by Russian forces

In an address to the International Monetary Fund, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a minute’s silence for a soldier apparently beheaded by Russia forces. Source: EPA / SHAWN THEW

As the war in Ukraine enters its 59th week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ramping up calls for support, calling on the International Monetary Fund to freeze Russian assets. It comes as a video purportedly showing the beheading of a Ukrainian solider has been circulating online, with the EU considering charging Russia with further war crimes.

