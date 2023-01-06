Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ukrainian forces drive a tank across a street in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk area, Ukraine, 04 January 2023 (issued 05 January 2023). Heavy fighting is taking place in the region. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO Source: EPA / GEORGE IVANCHENKO/EPA
Russia's call for a 36-hour ceasefire to observe Orthodox Christmas has been met with scepticism by Ukraine and its western allies. It would be the first ceasefire in Ukraine since May, but Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the offer, accusing Russia of using Christmas as a cover to bring more troops and equipment to the front lines.
