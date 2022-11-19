Ukraine says half of its energy system is crippled

A man walks along a lane lined with anti-tank obstacles, also known as Czech hedgehogs, during the first snowfall, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. November 17, 2022. Photo by Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Minchenko Hennadii/Ukrinform/ABACA/PA/Alamy
Published 19 November 2022 at 1:00pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
As the first snow falls on Kyiv, around 10 million Ukrainians are suffering the winter without electricity or gas to keep warm, but the European Union is stepping in sending supplies to help keep people warm. This comes as Ukrainian investigators arrive at the site of a missile strike in Poland which killed two people earlier in the week.
Published 19 November 2022 at 1:00pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share