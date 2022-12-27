Ukraine talks of peace but Russia claims to have become more powerful

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The ruined bridge on the road to Kreminna Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post
Published 27 December 2022 at 11:33am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says peace between his country and Russia could come as soon as the end of February 2023, as battles rage for the Luhansk city of Kreminna. This comes as Russian state television broadcasts a chilling message for those in Europe.
Published 27 December 2022 at 11:33am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share