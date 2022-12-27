SBS News In Depth

Ukraine talks of peace but Russia claims to have become more powerful

The ruined bridge on the road to Kreminna

The ruined bridge on the road to Kreminna Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post

Published 27 December 2022 at 11:33am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says peace between his country and Russia could come as soon as the end of February 2023, as battles rage for the Luhansk city of Kreminna. This comes as Russian state television broadcasts a chilling message for those in Europe.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (AP).jpg

Ukraine says it wants peace talks at the UN next year