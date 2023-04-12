Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ukraine war leaks: Who leaked 'top secret' US documents?
Ukraine soldiers take part in a drill in Kharkiv. Source: AAP / Vadim Ghirda
More details are emerging on how a leak of classified US intelligence documents came about. The Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation to find the source of the leak. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has spoken to the family of detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich.
Share