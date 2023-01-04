Ukrainian baritone Andrei Kymach to deliver debut performance in Australia

Andrei Kymach will portray Don Giovanni in a Mozart classic at the Sydney Opera House. (SBS)
Published 4 January 2023 at 7:22pm
By Aymen Baghdadi
Source: SBS News
A Ukrainian baritone is to make his debut at the Sydney Opera House this week. Andrei Kymach will portray the dark and dangerous Don Giovanni character in a Mozart classic at the Sydney Opera House. He spoke to SBS News about how the devastation in Ukraine inspires his performances.
