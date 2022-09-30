UN condemns Russia's plan to annex four regions at a grand ceremony

A Russian recruit speaks to his son prior to take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region of Russia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Source: AP / AP
Published 30 September 2022 at 1:08pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Russia plans to annex four regions of Ukraine at a grand ceremony in Moscow tonight The Secretary General of the United Nations says if it goes ahead, it would mark a "dangerous escalation" that would jeopardise prospects of peace in the region.
