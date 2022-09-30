SBS News In Depth

UN condemns Russia's plan to annex four regions at a grand ceremony

SBS News In Depth

Russia Ukraine

A Russian recruit speaks to his son prior to take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region of Russia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Source: AP / AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 1:08pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News

Russia plans to annex four regions of Ukraine at a grand ceremony in Moscow tonight The Secretary General of the United Nations says if it goes ahead, it would mark a "dangerous escalation" that would jeopardise prospects of peace in the region.

Published 30 September 2022 at 1:08pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Boats scattered around Fort Myers Beach after hit by Hurricane Ian

'Could be deadliest hurricane in Florida's history' - Biden

British PM Liz Truss faced some tough questioning in a series of radio interviews

British PM faces 'brutal' local radio interviewers

MYANMAR-POLITICS-MILITARY

Aung San Suu Kyi and Sean Turnell sentenced to three years in jail

PETROL STATION STOCK

Full fuel excise is back but prices should lag, says ACCC