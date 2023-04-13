Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Unemployment rate remains steady, as Treasurer heads to Washington
Treasurer Jim Chalmers giving a press conference in front of the White House. Source: SBS News
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has landed in Washington for talks with the International Monetary Fund and G20 finance ministers. He says global economic pressures will influence the upcoming May budget, putting a premium on sustainable spending, despite pressures at home to alleviate the rising cost of living.
