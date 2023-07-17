US, China envoys meet: can they agree on emissions reduction?

China's special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua

China's special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua Source: AAP / SEDAT SUNA/EPA

A special envoy for climate from the United States has met with his Chinese counterpart to help boost collaboration on emissions reduction. The two countries are the two largest carbon polluters and recent icy diplomatic relations has made addressing the climate crisis a challenge. The talks come amid a record-breaking heatwave in the northern hemisphere, with a quarter of U-S citizens currently facing extreme heat warnings.

