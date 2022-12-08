Using Artificial Intelligence to combat deadly bushfires

Jack Eagen after the bushfires of 2019 Source: Supplied
Published 8 December 2022 at 7:09pm
By Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
The summer of 2019-2020 is not one that many Australians will forget in a hurry. Many in the south-east of the country found themselves living under a red sky as clouds of smoke from bushfires billowed into the atmosphere. This year, the authorities are looking at Artificial Intelligence to help them understand how the fires spread and what might happen next.
